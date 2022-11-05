AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $33.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Wedbush initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE APP opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.