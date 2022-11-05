Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.55 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. 3,070,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $179.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.