Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.55 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Up 6.6 %

APTV opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

