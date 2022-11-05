Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Price Performance

AEET stock opened at GBX 71.75 ($0.83) on Friday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a one year low of GBX 69.98 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.78.

Get Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust alerts:

About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.