Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Price Performance
AEET stock opened at GBX 71.75 ($0.83) on Friday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a one year low of GBX 69.98 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.78.
About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust
