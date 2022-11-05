Aragon Market Cap Hits $86.56 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00009657 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $86.56 million and $46.61 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

