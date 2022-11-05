Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a quick ratio of 42.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 68.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 28,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 78.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

