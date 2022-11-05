ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 16th

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

ARX stock opened at C$19.62 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.20 and a 12-month high of C$22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The company has a market cap of C$12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.07.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

