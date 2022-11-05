Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

ACA stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

