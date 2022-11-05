Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arcosa Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ACA stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 186,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

