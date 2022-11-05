Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACA stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. 186,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arcosa by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

