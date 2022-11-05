Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Arcosa Price Performance
ACA stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. 186,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arcosa by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
Featured Articles
