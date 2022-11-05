Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Ardor has a market cap of $101.12 million and $2.45 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00090906 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00071813 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015580 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00026457 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006924 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.