Argus Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $365.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Argus from $420.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.50.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $316.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.39. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.