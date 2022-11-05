Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

