Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $203.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $163.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Shares of ANET opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

