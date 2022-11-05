Ark Market Cap Reaches $56.63 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Ark has a market cap of $56.63 million and $2.57 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006848 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005632 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004810 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,286,104 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.