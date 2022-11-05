Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 39,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 447,014 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arko by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

