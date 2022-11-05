Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 549.64%. Equities analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

