Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) PT Lowered to €2.00 at UBS Group

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €3.60 ($3.60) to €2.00 ($2.00) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AANNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.10) to €2.70 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aroundtown from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.60) to €5.00 ($5.00) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

