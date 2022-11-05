Arweave Price Reaches $15.31 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $511.42 million and approximately $180.18 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.31 or 0.00071746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

