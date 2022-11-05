Ascent Group LLC Acquires 4,877 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

