Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $396.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

