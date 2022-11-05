Ascent Group LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 193.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TransUnion by 7.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 37.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

