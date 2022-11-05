Ascent Group LLC Buys 22,125 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 22.5% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.1% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

