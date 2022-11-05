Ascent Group LLC Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Entergy by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Entergy by 971.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.58%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.