Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

