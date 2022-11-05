Ascent Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.69.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $522.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.93. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

