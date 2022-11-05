Ascent Group LLC Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.45.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

