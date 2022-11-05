Ascent Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after buying an additional 841,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of FITB opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

