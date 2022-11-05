Ascent Group LLC Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,367 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.