ASD (ASD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. ASD has a market capitalization of $70.67 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10643572 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,732,168.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

