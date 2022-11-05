ASD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $70.60 million and $1.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,316.15 or 1.00001929 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00039769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00051158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10643572 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,732,168.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

