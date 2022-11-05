Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.70.
Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE ASPN opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
