Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ASPN opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 170.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.