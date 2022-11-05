Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ATTO opened at $2.56 on Friday. Atento has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.