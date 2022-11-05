Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.68

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.68 and traded as low as $25.27. Atlanticus shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 4,003 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $359.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.53 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 65.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $33,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

