Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Atlassian Trading Down 29.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $50.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.73. 15,573,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,981. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $453.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,560 shares in the company, valued at $61,004,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
