Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Atlassian Trading Down 29.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $50.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.73. 15,573,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,981. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $453.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,560 shares in the company, valued at $61,004,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 63.6% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 132.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

