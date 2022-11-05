Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $380.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlassian from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Shares of TEAM traded down $50.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,573,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,981. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $453.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average of $214.47.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,113. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

