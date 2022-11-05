Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Shares Down 2.4%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 48,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aton Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Aton Resources Company Profile

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

