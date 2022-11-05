Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Shares Down 1.5%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Augmedix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Augmedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Augmedix by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Augmedix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Augmedix by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
