Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Autohome from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA raised Autohome from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.56.

Autohome Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.19. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

