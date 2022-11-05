Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $236.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.06. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

