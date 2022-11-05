AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim to $154.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE:AN opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,512,190.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $18,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,512,190.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $4,155,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,195,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 872,582 shares of company stock valued at $97,144,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AutoNation by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

