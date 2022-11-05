Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. 394,035 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.