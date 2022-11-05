Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,185 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BCE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,653. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

