Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,965 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 11.5 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.19. 30,363,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,475,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.