Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $324.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,263,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,642. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

