Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VTI stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $188.94. 3,586,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

