Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,899 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.55 on Friday, hitting $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,961. The firm has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

