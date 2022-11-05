Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 10,054 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 57.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,465 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 654,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 187,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.58. 11,035,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,816. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

