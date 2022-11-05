Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $338,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

