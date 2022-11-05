AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Down 1.6% This Week

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and $368,030.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

